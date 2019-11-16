La Salle rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to knock off the Crimson, 75-69, on Friday night at the Tom Gola Arena. La Salle outscored Harvard 47-27 in the second half.
The Explorers got a massive lift from the bench, outscoring Harvard, 49-2. Senior center Sofilia Ngwafang and junior guard Kate Hill led the balanced bench attack with seven points apiece.
Freshman guard Amy Jacobs paced the Explorers with 17 points and her twin sister, Claire, followed with 15 points.
The Explorers also played suffocating defense in the second half, as 18 of the Crimson’s 24 turnovers came after halftime.
La Salle travels to Penn State on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tip.