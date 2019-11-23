La Salle overcame committing 32 turnovers in a 55-52 road victory over Norfolk State on Friday.

Freshman forward Jordon Lewis paced the Explorers with 18 points and shot 2-for-3 from three.

Sophomore guard/forward Kayla Spruill led the charge on defense with five steals and added 10 points for La Salle.

Senior forward Shalina Miller cleaned up the glass with a game-high 16 rebounds.

Though the Explorers didn’t shoot well themselves, they held the Spartans to 27.3 percent shooting from the field.

La Salle will host Coppin St. on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

BOX SCORE