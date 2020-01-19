It was a statement win for the Camden High basketball team.
It was a statement performance by Lance Ware and D.J. Wagner.
Ware and Wagner, a senior and freshman, combined to lead Camden to a 61-59 victory over Rancho Christian (Cal.) Saturday at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Ware, a Kentucky recruit, outplayed Rancho Christian senior Evan Mobley, a USC recruit who is widely regarded as the No. 1 player in the country in the class of 2020.
The 6-9 Ware generated 18 points with 14 rebounds and four steals. He played all 32 minutes.
The 7-0 Mobley finished with 14 points and six rebounds, although he also collected four assists and four blocks.
Rancho Christian (16-4) was No. 16 in the latest MaxPrep national Xcellent 25 rankings.
Wagner, the third generation in his family to star for Camden -- following his father Dajuan Wagner and his grandfather Milt Wagner -- used the national stage to further establish himself as one of the best players in the country in the class of 2023.
Wagner scored 17, making three three-pointers. He also played all 32 minutes.
Juniors Jerome Brewer and TaQuan Woodley both finished with eight points and seven rebounds for Camden, while freshman guard Cian Medley collected five points and four assists.
Camden (11-1) has won seven in a row. The Panthers played North Jersey non-public power Roselle Catholic Thursday at 7 p.m. at Neumann University.