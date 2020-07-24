Add the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) to the list of leagues suspending fall sports. MAC presidents announced Friday the postponement for all 18 schools in the NCAA Division III conference.
“This decision was very difficult, as we know how deep the love of the game is for our student-athletes and that intercollegiate events are an important part of campus life for our entire community,” said Dr. Andrea E. Chapdelaine, Chair of MAC President’s Council and Hood College President said in a statement. “However, we are confident that our coaches and athletic staff will work with the students to build an engaging athletic experience for our student-athletes while mitigating the risk of COVID-19.”
The Delaware Valley football team has won the MAC conference championship the last three seasons. The Aggies have won a MAC-record 28 consecutive games in conference play and finished a combined 32-5 in the last three years.
Widener put up as good a fight as anyone to defeat the Aggies in their 28-21 loss last season. The Pioneers finished fifth in the conference, extending their streak to 10 consecutive seasons of placing in the top five of the MAC standings.
“It is terribly disappointing to think about the fall season without intercollegiate competition,” said Widener president Julie E. Wollman. “I will miss it, personally, and I understand how dismayed our athletes and coaches feel. They work hard to represent the Pride, and the fans who get so much enjoyment from watching them compete are saddened, as well.”
According to the MAC statement, shifting fall sports to the spring and implementing league-wide and campus safety measures for practices and competitions when they do occur are two things being emphasized.
Winter sports will also be delayed at least until 2021.