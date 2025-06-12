Malvern Prep’s Tague Davis set a Louisville record and fueled its College World Series run

Prior to a decisive Game 3 of the Louisville Super Regional, Tague Davis broke down in tears as the national anthem began playing. Not because of the pressure of the moment. He was in awe of the scene at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Six thousand fans packed the stadium to see Louisville clinch a spot in the College World Series for the first time since 2019, and Davis has had his fingerprints all over the team’s success this season.

Standing in the center field with two outs left in the ninth inning of a game against Miami last weekend, Davis ran under a deep fly ball and caught the final out, punching the Cardinals’ ticket to Omaha, Neb., a moment he calls “pure bliss.”

“Coach [Dan] McConnell said this to us, ‘We can be a part of something really special.’ And I believe we’re doing that as we speak,” Davis said by phone earlier this week. “Coming out of Malvern, you want to go to a place that you’ll learn to love the game even more. And Louisville is definitely the spot for me. I’m very fortunate for this opportunity, to be here and to play for these fans, play for the city, and it’s just a lot of fun.”

Davis was in the outfield to finish off the game, but he’s been the team’s primary first baseman for the majority of the season. And three innings earlier in that clinching-game, Davis had a moment that is etched in assistant coach Adam Vrable’s mind. The Cardinals hitting and outfield coach, in his 11th season with Louisville, has been as impressed with the Davis’ fielding as much as his success at the plate this season.

With the bases loaded with one out in the sixth of a tie, 2-2, game on Sunday, Miami’s Renzo Gonzalez hit a dribbler back to the pitcher, who threw it to home, and Louisville catcher Matt Klein threw it to first, slightly off line, but Davis stretched out to snag it to turn the double play, opening the door for Louisville to take the lead for good in the seventh.

Davis has “pushed his ceiling and pushed his bar another level,” Vrable says.

“I don’t take first base for granted. That is a pivotal spot in the infield, because, man, you can help out so many infielders that are trying to make plays, and he’s done that,” Vrable said. “I don’t take for granted what he’s done around the bag. I’m talking digs. I’m talking those extension plays. Those are huge. … What’s been very good for me to see is that defensive skill set that he’s bringing, because it’s almost like I’m expecting that guy to make every play.”

Willingness to be coached

Davis, the former Malvern Prep two-way star and son of Ben Davis, the Phillies’ NBC Sports Philadelphia color analyst, has made his mark this season. He’s the team’s leader in home runs with 18, setting the freshman record in the process, and is hitting .286 at the plate.

Though he pitched more in high school, Tague Davis is still considered a two-way player at the college level. He has pitched in just three innings over five games this season, and his coaches have found more value in having him in the lineup and at first base or in the outfield.

His rapid development, his mother Megan Davis said, can be attributed to the confidence the staff instilled in him, led by McConnell.

“During the beginning of the fall season, I think the coaches really gave him a lot of confidence, gave [Tague] a lot of stuff to work on,” she said, “that helped him develop a little bit better and get to where he is now. It took a lot of time and practice and he had a mentality to do it.”

Added Vrable: “What I what I firmly believe helps him is he’s got the willingness to learn. He’s got coaches that are coming up to him in all areas of the game, and he’s got that willingness want to learn and to want to be coached and want to get better. I think that’s where it all starts. … Being able to go through those little bit of ups and some downs, that’s how you learn and that’s how you develop, and that’s, that’s how you progress as a hitter.”

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Tague Davis — who earned freshman All-American honors by being selected to the first team by Perfect Game and voted to the NCBWA second team — says he’s focused on “trying to be as consistent as I can be each day” and credits the coaching staff for instilling in him that “when you do the little things right, it’ll reward you in the end, big time.”

He’s also leaned on advice from his father, Ben, who played in the MLB and minor leagues for 15 years after getting drafted in the first-round in 1995, and his uncle, Glenn, a first-round pick in 1997. But more than anything, Tague Davis said, the off-field lessons have been just as valuable.

“Outside of the game, it’s been a bunch of life lessons that I can use when I’m on field. A lot of patience they’ve had with me over the years, for sure,” Tague Davis said. “I’m a younger guy, 19, but I feel like I’m already a seasoned player because the stuff that coach [McConnell], but also my dad, [uncle] Glenn, have bestowed on me.”

Tight knit family

While Tague Davis has been away from home, Vrable has been “as much of a father figure as he is as a coach,” to he and his teammates. After dropping off their son at Louisville, Megan says she and Ben could feel the comfort Davis had with the coaching staff that was built throughout the recruiting process.

Tague Davis recently showed up to watch Vrable’s son play in a Little League Baseball game along with two other teammates, and says his coach “is like family.”

“They showed up, and I just told him, ‘Man, you have no idea what that means, obviously, to my son and my family, what it means to me,’” Vrable recalls. “He’s a great young man, he’s a great kid, and he’s just a really good person from a very good family, very good background. … He’s always a joy to be around, he’s always smiling."

It’s a 10 hour drive from Malvern to Louisville, so Tague Davis’ family hasn’t been able to see him play much this season. But the stars aligned for the family last weekend, when his family made the trip down to watch him play. His parents and three siblings, and a cousin were in attendance to watch the three-game Super Regional series.

And that made Louisville’s College World Series berth even sweeter.

“It was pretty cool to have everybody there and celebrate,” Megan Davis said. “We’re a pretty close family in general so it’s been hard not being there sometimes.”

Tague Davis added: “It was so cool to be out there and look up in the stands to your folks there, and just know that they’re supporting you each and every step of the way,” Davis said. “They just keep harping [on] that they made the right choice of sending me here.”

Louisville’s quest for a national championship will begin Friday night against Oregon State (7 p.m., ESPN) and Ben Davis will be in attendance through the weekend.