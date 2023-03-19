NCAA Tournament: March Madness rages on, but with fewer Philly-area hoopers dancing

While Saturday was a fun one as March Madness rages on, it did find a few more Philly-area players on tournament teams bow out in the second round.

Three days ago, the nation had its eyes on No. 10 Penn State and Archbishop Wood alumnus Andrew Funk, whose tournament-record-tying eight three-pointers moved the Nittany Lions onto the second round for the first time since 2001.

However, the hype train stalled against No. 2 Texas who knocked off the Nits, 71-66.

On the plus side …

Little bit of that Princeton magic

OK, so all of the times Penn fought and clawed and scratched only to come up short against Ivy League champion Princeton each time, it’s clear to see why.

The Tigers are legit.

As a No. 15 seed, they have now defeated two teams seeded in the top 10, first a 59-55 upset of No. 2 seed Arizona and then a 78-63 defeat of No. 7-seeded Missouri. They became just the fourth No. 15 seed to make the Sweet 16 in tournament history.

Duke, Lively II bow out in loss to No. 4 Tennessee

Dereck Lively probably didn’t want to go out like this. The Duke freshman and Westtown School alumnus had another game-high rebounding performance with 11, but the 7-foot-1 center and the No. 5 Blue Devils bowed out of the tournament following a 65-52 loss to No. 4 Tennessee.

With the season over, he’s got some real choices to make. There’s being a one-and-done, entering the NBA draft later this year, building on what’s been brewing for him at Duke or take his talents elsewhere via the portal.

Philly-area hoopers in games today

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Kansas State (2:40 p.m., CBS3)

Lance Ware, Kareem Watkins (Camden H.S.)

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Marquette (5:15 p.m., CBS3)

AJ Hoggard (Archbishop Carroll)

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Florida Atlantic (7:45 p.m., TruTV)

Jalen Gaffney (Westtown School)

No. 5 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 4 Indiana (8:40 p.m., TNT)

Isaiah Wong (Bonner), Wooga Poplar (Math, Civics & Sciences Charter)

And finally…

On the women’s side, we’d be remiss to not point out that No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast has a penchant for shocking the masses. In 2013, its men’s team made a run into the Sweet 16, and this year the women are looking to eclipse that after a first-round upset of No. 5 Washington State.

Their next opponent? No. 4 Villanova inside the Finneran Pavilion on Monday (7 p.m., ESPNU). However, they’ll have to figure out a solution for Maddy Siegrist, who scored 35 points and added just a few more records to her belt in a 76-59 win over Cleveland State.

FGCU is rightfully excited about their second-round matchup, but judging by this graphic linked to this tweet from its men’s coach in Newtown Square native Pat Chambers, the Eagles might be putting the cart before the horse ... just a little bit.

Side note: One wonders which cheesesteak spot Chambers would send them to. Here’s the thing: Campus Corner Pizza situated on Lancaster Avenue on the outskirts of Villanova’s campus has been known to never disappoint. Just saying.