Miami star Isaiah Wong, a Bonner-Prendergast grad, made waves Thursday night as it was revealed he would look to transfer if his name, image, and likeness compensation (NIL) was not increased.

Wong’s agent, Adam Papas of NEXT Sports Agency, told ESPN that the small forward would enter the transfer portal on Friday if Wong’s demands are not met. He is believed to be the first college player to threaten to transfer based on NIL reasons.

“If Isaiah and his family don’t feel that the NIL number meets their expectations they will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow, while maintaining his eligibility in the NBA draft and going through the draft process,” Papas told ESPN.

Wong, who was a third-year sophomore last season, is coming off a campaign in which he was Miami’s second leading scorer at 15.3 points per game and helped lead the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight. The Piscataway native, who finished his high school career at Bonner-Prendergast by winning two Catholic League MVPs, averaged 16.3 ppg during Miami’s tournament run and declared for the NBA draft — while leaving open the possibility he could return to college — on April 25.

“Isaiah would like to stay at Miami,” Papas said. “He had a great season leading his team to the Elite Eight. He has seen what incoming Miami Hurricane basketball players are getting in NIL and would like his NIL to reflect that he was a team leader of an Elite Eight team.”

Florida’s current rules prevent schools from arranging NIL deals for athletes.

Papas also represents guard Nijel Pack, who recently transferred to Miami from Kansas State. Pack, one of the most in-demand transfers in the country, reportedly will earn $800,000 over the next two-years in a deal that also includes a car.

Pack’s deal was negotiated by Miami billionaire John Ruiz, who has 111 NIL deals with current Miami Hurricanes athletes to promote his companies like LifeWallet and Cigarette Racing, according to the Miami Herald.

“Isaiah is under contract,” Ruiz said in a text message to ESPN. “He has been treated by LifeWallet exceptionally well. If that is what he decides, I wish him well, however, I DO NOT renegotiate! I cannot disclose the amount, but what I can say is that he was treated very fairly.”

Wong has until May 1 to enter the transfer portal and be eligible for next season.