Jordan Hall is the latest Philly hooper to make it into the NBA after signing a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

On Thursday, the Spurs released the news alongside a picture of Hall, the former St. Joseph’s and Neumann Goretti High, guard signing on the dotted line.

It appeared Hall’s signing was imminent, considering that the news was already bubbling and shared around a number of Philly basketball circles — as early as mid-July.

Specifics of Hall’s contract were not disclosed, but as a two-way player in the NBA, he will make half of the rookie minimum, which roughly equates to $502,000 per season alongside a limitation of playing in just 50 NBA regular-season games with no playoff appearances.

A member of the Spurs’ Summer League roster, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound Hall averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in five games. His remarkable sophomore season with the Hawks placed him on the NBA radar as he led the team in scoring (14.1 ppg), assists (174), and steals (37).

Hall, who will wear No. 30 for the Spurs, was also invited to the U.S. under-19 team’s training camp last summer.