With the field set, get your copy of The Inquirer’s NCAA men’s and women’s tournament brackets

March Madness officially begins Tuesday with the First Four play-in games, which feature 11th and 16th seeds fighting for a chance to move on to first-round play.

Chad Baker-Mazara (10), Johni Broome and the Auburn Tigers are the top seeds in the NCAA's South Regional.
Sure, it’s a bit of a tough pill to swallow that for the third time in as many years, no men’s teams from the Big 5 have made it to the Big Dance.

And an even tougher one when you consider that this is shaping up to be the first 0-for-12 year in which the NCAA Tournament on the men’s and women’s side is devoid of a Philly-area program.

But hey, that doesn’t necessarily make March any less fun. A big reason? It’s also bracket-busting season. March Madness officially begins Tuesday with the First Four play-in games, which feature 11th and 16th seeds fighting for a chance to move on to first-round play.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday on the men’s side and on Friday for the women.

Before then, make sure you print out your copy — or copies — of the Inquirer’s NCAA Tournament bracket. Perfect for your office pools, or just to test your knowledge of this year’s field.

Below is a copy of our men’s version and check back on Sunday evening for our women’s bracket following the women’s selection show (8 p.m., ESPN).

Men’s bracket

Click here to download a printable version of the men’s bracket.