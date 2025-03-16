With the field set, get your copy of The Inquirer’s NCAA men’s and women’s tournament brackets

Sure, it’s a bit of a tough pill to swallow that for the third time in as many years, no men’s teams from the Big 5 have made it to the Big Dance.

And an even tougher one when you consider that this is shaping up to be the first 0-for-12 year in which the NCAA Tournament on the men’s and women’s side is devoid of a Philly-area program.

But hey, that doesn’t necessarily make March any less fun. A big reason? It’s also bracket-busting season. March Madness officially begins Tuesday with the First Four play-in games, which feature 11th and 16th seeds fighting for a chance to move on to first-round play.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday on the men’s side and on Friday for the women.

» READ MORE: With Kyle Neptune out, who’s next to coach Villanova? Here are some candidates to watch.

Before then, make sure you print out your copy — or copies — of the Inquirer’s NCAA Tournament bracket. Perfect for your office pools, or just to test your knowledge of this year’s field.

Below is a copy of our men’s version and check back on Sunday evening for our women’s bracket following the women’s selection show (8 p.m., ESPN).

Men’s bracket

Click here to download a printable version of the men’s bracket.