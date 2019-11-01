The Ducks are in the driver’s seat in the Pac-12 North while the Trojans are tied for first in the Pac-12 South with Utah. Oregon appears to have the best shot of any Pac-12 team for a CFP spot, but would look better in the committee’s eyes if it could face and defeat a one-loss Utah team in the conference championship game as opposed to a USC team that currently has three losses. The Trojans defeated the Utes on Sept. 20 and thus have the tiebreaker.