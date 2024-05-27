Thunderstorm delays start of NCAA men’s lacrosse championship at the Linc

The NCAA men’s lacrosse championship between Notre Dame and Maryland on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field is in a thunderstorm delay.

Due to severe weather in the area, the teams left the field before the game’s scheduled start at noon.

Fans were directed to seek shelter in the concourse. The game was initially slated for 1 p.m. but had been moved up Sunday night to noon in an effort to avoid the anticipated weather.

The teams plan to retake the field at 2 p.m., with the championship starting after an undetermined amount of warmup time.