King of Prussia native Megan Griffith readies Columbia’s return to the NCAA women’s tournament

For the second year in a row, Megan Griffith’s Columbia Lions have earned an at-large bid to the NCAA women’s tournament.

That’s a historic achievement in the Ivy League — not to mention that this will be just the third NCAA Tournament to feature more than one Ivy team and the first to feature three. Third-seeded Harvard edged out Princeton in the Ivy tournament semifinals and then beat Griffith’s Lions, 74-71. Harvard, as the Ivy champs, and Columbia, as the regular season winners, will both play as No. 11 seeds in the NCAA Tournament’s First Four rounds on Thursday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.

That’s just fine for Griffith, who will lead the Lions against Washington for the opportunity to take on No. 6 West Virginia in the first round on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPNews).

But Griffin has already led Columbia into the history books, as the Ivy League has never had three teams make the NCAA Tournament field before — men or women.

“This is what you want in March,” Griffith said last week. “We’ve never seen Ivy League women’s basketball look like this before. We’ve had great teams, but we have two teams that should both be in the tournament right now. For us, we were outright Ivy League regular-season champions. We won the best mid-major conference in America.”

What’s behind the Ivy League’s improvements? Griffith noted the improved recruiting across the league, dating back to Courtney Banghart’s hiring at Princeton in 2007. She’s been credited with elevating the league into a “different stratosphere” regarding recruiting efforts. Griffith worked under Banghart as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2012-16 before being hired as head coach at Columbia, her alma mater.

“You’re seeing just an influx of great creative minds that are really working hard on the recruiting trail,” Griffith said. “It’s something I’m really proud of. I can probably say that more than anybody here because I’m an alum, and it’s great to see. But we need to keep pushing, one through eight [teams in the Ivy League]. This can’t be a top-three league. I want one through eight to be in the top 200 of the [NCAA’s] NET [rankings]. That’s really going to help us in the longevity of only having eight teams when there’s super conferences everywhere.”

Griffith, who was a three-sport athlete at Villa Maria Academy, played at Columbia, and was hired as head coach in 2016. Since taking over the reins, she’s quickly become one of the best coaches in the Ivy League, winning three consecutive Ivy regular-season titles in 2023, 2024, and 2025, and became the winningest coach in Columbia history, with 122 wins so far heading into Thursday’s game — at just age 39.

Now, it’s back-to-back women’s tournament appearances after the Lions made the first NCAA Tournament in school history in 2024.

Griffin said the competitive nature of Ivy Madness gave the Lions a good test of what they needed to do to survive and advance in March — even if they didn’t play their best basketball. Right now, she’s focused on knocking off Washington and moving into the first round. However, Griffin would admit that she’s still hoping to win an Ivy League tournament that has eluded her to date, mainly to bring a championship to her school.

But also? To avoid sweating it out on Selection Sunday.

“We come here to win the [Ivy] tournament,” Griffith said. “We didn’t come here to try to get an at-large game. We did that last year, and that’s great, but I came to win the tournament. My team came to win the tournament.”

