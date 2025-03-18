This week, Philly is home to the biggest event in college wrestling. Here’s how it all works.

The most significant event in Division I college wrestling takes place this weekend at the Wells Fargo Center. The NCAA wrestling championships come to Philadelphia with more than 300 Division I wrestlers competing for individual national crowns across 10 weight classes from March 19-21.

Penn State, currently in the middle of one of the best dynasties in all of sports history by winning 11 of the last 13 team national titles, is sending its entire starting lineup to the tournament. Local schools like Penn and Drexel also have a number of wrestlers who will fight for All-America status this weekend.

But if you’re not a wrestling aficionado, it might be difficult to keep track of the action set to transpire over the three-day tournament.

From what exactly is a takedown to the different ways to earn a pinfall to how points are scored, this Inquirer guide takes you through the motions and what you need to know before you head down to check it out.

How long are the matches?

A college wrestling match lasts seven minutes and is divided into three periods: the first period is three minutes long, and the second and third periods are two minutes long. A standard folkstyle wrestling match begins when both wrestlers step on the red and green lines in the center of the mat, starting in the “neutral position.”

How do wrestlers score points?

There are multiple ways to score points in a wrestling match, but the primary way is known as a takedown. This occurs when a wrestler takes control of their opponent, causing their supporting points, like hands, knees, or thighs, to hit the mat while the other wrestler is on top. This awards the wrestler who scored the takedown three points — which was changed from two points by the NCAA in 2023 and went into effect last season.

If a wrestler exposes their opponent’s back to the mat but doesn’t finish off a pin, he is awarded near fall points, commonly referred to by wrestlers as “back points.” Back points can range from two to four points, depending on how many seconds a wrestler can keep at least one of their opponents’ shoulder blades pinned to the mat.

Like the takedown scoring system, back points were also altered in the 2023 scoring update. Previously, a three and four-second back point count awarded the wrestler two points, and a five-count awarded three points.

How is a winner determined?

If both shoulder blades touch the mat at any given point, that’s a pinfall, and the match ends. If a wrestler is taken down but can get out of the bottom position and take control of their opponent’s back, they are rewarded a “reversal,” which is worth two points. If a wrestler is taken down and escapes from the bottom position and returns to the neutral standing position, this is an escape, and the wrestler is awarded one point.

If a wrestler is ever up by 15 or more points in a match, this is called a technical fall, commonly referred to by wrestlers as a “tech fall,” and the match is over.

After the first period is over, the referee flips a coin to decide which wrestler gets to decide how the second period will start. The wrestler can either select the top, bottom, or neutral positions or defer to his opponent. If a defer is chosen, that wrestler gets to choose how the third period begins.

How does the NCAA championships bracket work?

Thirty-three wrestlers from each weight class qualify for the NCAA tournament, with one match in each bracket wrestling a “pigtail” match, similar to the First Four in the NCAA basketball tournament. From there, the winners’ bracket shrinks in half after each round until two undefeated wrestlers meet in the national championship.

The NCAA tournament is double elimination, so wrestlers are moved to the consolation bracket after a loss, where they will battle for third place. The top eight wrestlers get to stand on the podium at the end of the tournament and are deemed All-Americans.

The tournament is broken up into six sessions. Starting at noon on Thursday, the first session includes every first-round match. The second session begins at 6 p.m. and consists of the first round of the consolation bracket and the second round of the winner’s bracket.

In the third session, which starts at noon on Friday, all quarterfinals matches will be wrestled, followed by the second and third rounds of the consolation bracket. The semifinals will be wrestled on Friday evening, followed by the “blood round” or the fourth round of the consolation bracket. Winners of the blood round will have officially punched their ticket on the podium and earned All-American status.

The consolation bracket semifinals will be wrestled on Saturday morning, followed by eighth, fifth, and third-place matches. The final session, which started at 6 p.m. on Saturday night, will be the national championship matches.

