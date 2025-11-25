How do you build a program from scratch? Ask Arcadia wrestling.

Last year, Arcadia University transformed a basketball gymnasium on campus into the home of its newest athletic programs: men’s and women’s wrestling.

Advertisement

“Compared to most wrestling rooms, we have a very open facility,” men’s coach David Stevens said. “We have three full-size wrestling mats and a turf field. We have treadmills, standalone bikes, and a weight room. [Arcadia] did a really good job of supporting us.”

As the facility was under construction, women’s coach Michael Childs gave prospective members of his 11-athlete squad an up-close look at the progress.

“I took [recruits] through a construction site with our facility that was being built,” Childs said. “There were certain days that they had to wear hard hats when they went through the building. I could show them pictures on my phone, and the education piece kind of sold itself. … The more difficult part was selling them a vision for the program.”

» READ MORE: What was the first season of Pa.-sanctioned girls’ wrestling like? Let the people involved tell you. | from 2024

The Knights’ first season is now underway. The teams largely compete against other teams in Division III’s Middle Atlantic Conference.

Women’s wrestling, in particular, is not only new to Arcadia. It became an NCAA-sponsored championship sport this year.

“Wrestling is very popular in the state of Pennsylvania and has very passionate fans, but countrywide, it is still a niche sport,” Childs said. “So introducing that to the Arcadia community in general and the administration, it’s been a growing year for us.”

Focus on ‘family’

The men’s roster features 32 student-athletes, primarily freshmen. The team leadership comes from a group of older wrestlers who entered the season nationally ranked.

Senior Caden Frost ranked No. 15 in the 149-pound weight class, graduate student Logan Flynn (285) was No. 6, and senior Jacob Blair (133) was No. 8 in his.

Blair and Flynn followed Stevens, their former assistant coach, to Arcadia from Delaware Valley University, while Frost transferred from New England College.

“It’s a lot of leading by example,” Blair said. “We’re trying to build something here with longevity and make an impact not only this year, but also down the road. We’re trying to create good team camaraderie and spirit because this is something none of us have ever experienced. We’ve never wrestled on a team with 25 freshmen.”

The Knights (1-3) secured their first team win on Nov. 8 over Eastern, 27-20.

Stevens believes the young roster will grow significantly over the course of the season, which begins in November and culminates with the NCAA championships in March.

“We tell every recruit that if you join this team, you become part of a family,” Stevens said. “We haven’t had the early success that we expected or that we wanted. But I think that’s what a family does, is that even through the hardships, we don’t give up on each other. We truly believe that we’re going to do something special here in our first year.”

The three leaders went undefeated in Arcadia’s most recent competition at Misericordia University.

“We talked about how you either have to buy in now or hop off,” Blair said. “But the fire under these guys is that they truly want to be here and want to be college wrestlers. They know it’s going to take hard work, because it’s a grueling sport, both mentally and physically.”

» READ MORE: Penn State’s wrestling team might be the greatest dynasty in sports

Tough tests

While the Arcadia women’s team (0-2) is a MAC member, there are fewer than 100 NCAA women’s wrestling programs nationwide. The limited number means that all programs, regardless of division, will vie for the same national championship.

In addition to helping freshmen adjust the rigors of college athletics, Childs must also prepare his team to face some of the country’s top wrestlers.

“I think that the biggest challenge for us is bringing our student-athletes along to understand what this commitment is,” Childs said. “It’s not just your morning lifts and your daily practices. It’s a lifestyle. We’ll potentially be seeing world team members in competitions, All-Americans, and Olympians. So it’s really exciting, and it’s really challenging.”

Junior Taylor McCue is the only non-freshman on the women’s roster. From goal-setting meetings to decorating the locker room before competitions, the team is establishing its identity.

“The best thing that I can do for the success and growth of this program is to surround it with good people, and that’s what I’m trying to do,” Childs said. “We had our first tri-meet a couple weeks ago on our floor. After our event, we had a parent social, and over a hundred people were there. It was pretty cool to see.”

A sport on the rise

Arcadia’s addition of a women’s wrestling program follows the rapid expansion of the sport nationwide. According to the NCAA, 17 schools began offering women’s wrestling programs in 2024-25 alongside its promotion to a championship sport.

The inaugural NCAA women’s wrestling championship will take place in spring 2026.

» READ MORE: This Souderton freshman is an elite wrestler. But first, she had to grapple with a life-threatening condition. | from 2024

Both Arcadia programs see themselves as leading the growth of wrestling. They also aim to bring national attention to the small university through success in Division III.

“Why I’m grateful to be at Arcadia is the support they give us,” Stevens said. “High school, and even college programs, are usually focused on other sports that more people are familiar with. But here at Arcadia, we feel like they’re really investing in us and giving us a great opportunity. This is a place that I want to continue to grow.”