Delaware State vs. Norfolk State — DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick’s first matchup — moved to Lincoln Financial Field

DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick will return to the Linc this season, facing off head-to-head as rookie head coaches.

The Oct. 30 game between Delaware State, led by Jackson, and Norfolk State, led by Vick, was officially moved from Delaware State to Lincoln Financial Field after Jackson advocated for a bigger stage. It was also moved from its original date of Nov. 1.

“I came to Delaware State University to start a new phase of my career with a unique institution that cares about its students and is helping to transform their futures,” Jackson said in a statement. “I know Coach Vick feels the same way at Norfolk State. A part of that transformation is opening our students and scholar athletes up to a whole new set of experiences at the highest level. For our teams to be playing in Philly, at Lincoln Financial Field, on the field Coach Vick and I called home for many years will be special for our players, our coaching staffs, our alumni and fans, and for HBCU culture around the country.”

Both Jackson and Vick made the move to the MEAC in the offseason, their first as coaches at the college level. After Deion Sanders’ highly-successful tenure at Jackson State, another historically Black university, Vick and Jackson become some of the latest retired NFL stars to take their talents to the coaching ranks.

Delaware State is looking to rebound after a 1-11 season in 2024, and Norfolk State similarly struggled, going 4-8 last season.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue on a world-class stage,” Vick said in a statement. “Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories together at Lincoln Financial Field — this stadium holds special meaning in my NFL career. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic moment and want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Norfolk State, and Delaware State for their collaboration to make this happen.”

Tickets for the game will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17 at Ticketmaster.com.