The Bearcats (8-0, 6-0 AAC) haven’t played since Nov. 21 but they keep retreating in the CFP rankings (No. 9 this week), which is how the committee usually disrespects an undefeated team from the Group of Five. Still, they can gain a spot in the Peach Bowl with a win and have the offense (40.9 points per game) that can get it done. This will be the fifth time that Cincinnati and the Golden Hurricane (6-1, 6-0) have tried to play in this pandemic-plagued season.