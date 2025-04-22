Penn Relays 2025: Time, tickets, parking, how to watch, and everything else you need to know

Everyone from middle school students to senior citizens will be on the track at Franklin Field for the Penn Relays, one of the longest-running annual track and field events in the world.

If you’ve never taken the trip to Franklin Field for the event, or are looking to head back down to University City to check it out since the pandemic, we’ve got you.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When are the Penn Relays?

The Penn Relays will take place from Thursday through Saturday. The first races on Thursday start at 9 a.m., and the final race begins at 10:30 p.m. On Friday, the first events begin at 9 a.m. and the final race begins at 9 p.m. On Saturday, the first events begin at 7 a.m. and the final event starts at 6 p.m.

Who is competing at the Penn Relays?

The Penn Relays feature participants from high school students to college athletes to professional runners. There’s also a Masters category, with older runners competing for medals.

The complete schedule of events and race times can be found here.

Who are some athletes scheduled to compete?

On the college side, keep a lookout for the Villanova duo of Liam Murphy and Marco Langon, who became NCAA outdoor record holders in the 1,500 meters earlier this year. They’ll compete in the men’s distance medley championship.

Also, former Archbishop Wood graduate and top miler, Gary Martin, is also scheduled to compete for the University of Virginia.

Some of the big names expected to appear include Olympic gold medalist Quincy Wilson (400 meters); three-time Olympian Vashti Cunningham, the daughter of former Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham; and Olympian Vernon Turner (high jump).

What are the events to watch?

On Thursday, most of the events involve high schools, with some wider national events and specific races for local students from Philadelphia, South Jersey, and Delaware. There are even a few races with local middle schoolers.

Thursday is also the peak day for Masters events, which are one of the unique parts of the Penn Relays. The Masters events separate adults ages 40 and up into age brackets to compete in races and relays.

On Friday, you can watch college and high school preliminary heats and championship races, plus a number of college field events.

Saturday is championship day, featuring most of the college and high school title events, as well as the Olympic Development races, which showcase some of the world’s best athletes.

How can I get to Franklin Field?

To get to Franklin Field on SEPTA, you can take the Market-Frankford Line to 34th Street Station, regional rail to 30th Street or Penn Medicine Stations, or use the trolley or bus lines that stop nearby.

If you’re driving, the following parking garages are available for $25 per day:

Museum Garage, South & Convention Streets Chestnut 34, 34th & Chestnut Streets Walnut 38, 38th & Walnut Streets Walnut 40, 40th & Walnut Streets

For more information, go to upenn.edu/parking.

Here’s how to watch the Penn Relays

You can get a general admission ticket to Thursday or Friday’s races for $26. Saturday tickets start at $29, and discounts are available for Penn students. If you’re unable to make the trip to Franklin Field, you can stream the events live on FloSports; however, the service costs $30 per month.

Staff writer Kerith Gabriel contributed to this article.