Before then, it had been since the end of the 1953-54 season, when Penn State made the Final Four and lost to Tom Gola’s La Salle team that won the title. There was a third-place game back then, and the Nittany Lions won it over USC. (Kentucky finished that season No. 1, after going 25-0 with a team that didn’t go to the postseason because it had ineligible players.)