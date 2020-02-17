The Penn State men’s basketball team rose to No. 9 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll on Monday, tying a school record for the program’s highest ranking.
The Nittany Lions previously reached that height twice, and it’s been a long time. The most recent was the week of Feb. 12, 1996, with a team led by Glenn Sekunda, Matt Gaudio and future NBA player Calvin Booth (in his freshman year).
Before then, it had been since the end of the 1953-54 season, when Penn State made the Final Four and lost to Tom Gola’s La Salle team that won the title. There was a third-place game back then, and the Nittany Lions won it over USC. (Kentucky finished that season No. 1, after going 25-0 with a team that didn’t go to the postseason because it had ineligible players.)
Those were the only two seasons until now when Penn State ever made the top 10. In fact, before this season, the Nittany Lions hadn’t been ranked at all since the final poll of the 2000-01 campaign.
This year’s team has won eight straight games, most recently beating Northwestern on Saturday at home. Coach Patrick Chambers’ squad has a lot of Philadelphia flavor, including himself, star forward Lamar Stevens and stalwarts Mike Watkins and Izaiah Brockington.
Penn State will host Illinois on Tuesday, then visit Indiana on Sunday. The Nittany Lions routed the Hoosiers at home, 64-49, on Jan. 29, and haven’t played the Illini yet this season.
Villanova, meanwhile, is ranked No. 12 after a week that included a home win over Marquette and a Big 5-clinching win at Temple.
It’s the second straight week that Penn State gets the honorary title of being the highest-ranked team in Pennsylvania. Last week was the first time it ever happened.
Rutgers is unranked, but continues to receive votes. The Scarlet Knights were ranked for two weeks in late January, their first appearance in the AP Top 25 since 1979.
Over on the women’s side, there was also some history made with Philadelphia ties. Norristown native Geno Auriemma’s Connecticut Huskies fell to No. 6, out of the top 5 for the first time for the first time since Feb. 5, 2007. UConn’s streak of 253 consecutive weeks in the top 5 more than doubled the previous record of 96 straight weeks set by Louisiana Tech in the 1980s.