The lack of production from some of Penn State’s receivers matches that of the Eagles. The Lions have a tight end, Pat Freiermuth, who catches almost everything. They have speedy wideout KJ Hamler and an almost perfect match on the other side in Jahan Dotson, who was forgotten for most of Saturday. The trio Saturday combined for 17 catches, 27 targets and 290 receiving yards. The wonder is if Sean Clifford trusts his other receivers. Justin Shorter dropped Clifford’s first pass and later saw a sure TD throw go off his fingers. Daniel George caught one ball in five targets and was called for a costly offensive pass interference penalty. The Lions opted to throw two fade routes in the end zone in the fourth quarter to the 5-foot-9 Hamler, both incomplete, when they had the 6-4 Shorter and the 6-2 George. The trust appears to be in short supply.