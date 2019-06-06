George Campbell, a former Florida State wide receiver who announced in February he would play his final season at Penn State as a graduate transfer, has decided to transfer to West Virginia instead, the Tampa Bay Times has reported.
The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Campbell, of Clearwater, Fla., was expected to add experience to a young corps of Nittany Lions wide receivers. It was not known why he made the switch to the Mountaineers.
Campbell was rated the No. 7 wide receiver in the nation by ESPN when he signed with Florida State in 2015. However, injuries limited him to 13 catches for 208 yards during his career with the Seminoles.