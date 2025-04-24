North Philly’s Abdul Carter is drafted No. 3 overall by the New York Giants

GREEN BAY, Wis. — North Philly native Abdul Carter, who starred at La Salle College High School, then three years at Penn State, was drafted No. 3 overall by the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL draft.

Carter, in his first season as an edge rusher at Penn State in 2024, collected 68 tackles (24 for loss), 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles, racking up numerous accolades along the way, including being named as a first-team All-American to Big Ten defensive player of the year.

By being selected No. 3 overall, Carter is the highest draft pick from Penn State since Saquon Barkley was taken No. 2 overall in 2018. His selection is also the earliest for a defensive player from the Nittany Lions since 2000, when Lavar Arrington went second overall to Washington.

The 21-year old Carter grew up an Eagles fan and took his father, Chris, to New Orleans to cheer on the Birds in Super Bowl LIX. Now, Carter will get a chance to face the team he grew up rooting for twice a year as a member of the Giants. He’ll also share opposite sidelines with former Penn State standout and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons twice, whom he worked out with last summer and has assumed a mentorship role in his life.

He becomes the latest player to go through the North Philly Aztecs youth football program to become an NFL player. Philly native Kyle Pitts was selected No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL draft.

Carter was joined in the NFL draft green room by his parents, his cousin, and coaches that he’s had along the way.

“It’s been a long process,” Carter said Wednesday at the NFL Play 60 event. “I’ve been working for this my whole life, but just me being being able to celebrate with my family, knowing how much they did for me, that’s the most important piece.”

Warren heading to Indianapolis

Tight end Tyler Warren didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called after Carter. Penn State’s top receiving weapon was drafted No. 14 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Warren continues Penn State’s run on early-round tight ends. Warren is just the third tight end in program history to be selected in the first round, joining Ted Kwalick (1969) and Kyle Brady (2005).

The 6-foot-5, 256-pound tight end set Penn State records in catches (104) and receiving yards (1,233) during the 2024 season, and won the John Mackey Award, given to college football’s most outstanding tight end.