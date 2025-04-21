Penn State’s Abdul Carter, a likely top-five NFL draft pick, says Philly is ‘where I got my grit, my edge’

After solidifying himself as the latest Penn State great to sport No. 11, following in the footsteps of players such as Micah Parsons and LaVar Arrington, edge rusher Abdul Carter is projected to be a top-five pick in Thursday’s NFL draft.

Last year, the 6-foot-3 defender was named Big Ten defensive player of the year and helped the Nittany Lions make in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff before declaring for the draft. He credits his success to his Philadelphia roots.

“[Philadelphia] means a lot,” Carter said recently on Chipotle’s Unwrapped series. “It’s probably where I got my grit, my edge. I try to take that to the way I play. I feel like Philly shaped that a lot.”

Carter was born and raised in Philadelphia, and attended La Salle College High School just outside the city. Carter said he fell in love with the sport of football at just eight years old — even though it sounds like he got his start on the offensive side of the ball.

“I pretty much scored every time I touched the ball. From there on out, I knew football was meant for me,” he said.

Since then, Carter trained with his father, Christopher, and recalled early memories of lifting weights in their living room, running around the block and sprinting up hills.

“I wouldn’t be here without him. I trained with him my whole life,” Carter said. “I feel like the work that we put in pretty much got me to where I am. So, I’m really thankful for him.”

When asked what excites him the most about where he’s at now, the edge rusher responded, “Probably just the opportunity I have.”

“I know there’s millions of kids around the world who wish to be in my shoes,” Carter said. “So, I just try to take it as that. It’s really a blessing. I take everything one day at a time. Don’t look too far in the future. Don’t look too far in the past. Just keep my head where my feet are.”