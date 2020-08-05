Penn State will play a 10-game Big Ten football schedule opening Sept. 5 at Beaver Stadium against Northwestern, the conference announced Wednesday.
The entire 2020 schedule released by the Big Ten will cover 12 weeks, with each team having two open dates. The conference will have the ability to move the start of the season back to Sept. 12, 19 or 26 while allowing games to be moved to a latter part of the schedule.
The Nittany Lions’ two open dates are Oct. 10 and Nov. 14.
The schedule, of course, is dependent on whether the Big Ten and its teams can safely stage a football season during a pandemic, especially with teams such as Michigan State, Rutgers and Northwestern having to pause their workouts in recent weeks because of positive cases of COVID-19.
“Issuing a schedule does not guarantee competition this fall will occur in the Big Ten Conference,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told Yahoo Sports. “We felt collectively that this was the next logical and methodical step forward in our process to be able to, at least, put some planning in place for our fall sports season.”
Following their opener, the Lions take to the road on back-to-back weeks for games at Indiana and Michigan, followed by a Sept. 26 home game with Michigan State and an Oct. 3 trip to Rutgers.
After an open date, Penn State plays for four consecutive weeks – home games against Maryland (Oct. 17), Iowa (Oct. 24) and Ohio State (Nov. 7) with an Oct. 31 road game at Nebraska. The regular season ends Nov. 21 at Illinois.
The Big Ten had announced July 9 that its teams would play a nine-game conference-only schedule but decided to add a 10th game. Illinois is that 10th game, and fifth road game, for Penn State.
The Nittany Lions begin preseason practice on Friday.