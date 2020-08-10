The 2020 college football season appears to be at risk this week, with the presidents of the Power 5 conference schools deciding whether to cancel the schedule and the nation’s top players countering with Twitter messages with a “WeWantToPlay” hashtag.
The Big Ten conducted two virtual meetings over the weekend, with presidents meeting Saturday and presidents and chancellors getting together Sunday. Published reports indicated that a majority of presidents in the conference are advocating that all fall sports seasons be canceled.
According to Stadium.com’s Brett McMurphy, radio commentator Dan Patrick learned that Big Ten presidents voted 12-2 to cancel football, with Nebraska and Iowa as the dissenting members. The vote indicated Penn State elected to call off the season.
ESPN reported that commissioners of Power 5 conference held an emergency meeting on Sunday and reported that there is growing concern among college athletics officials that the upcoming football season and other fall sports can't be played because of the pandemic.
Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde quoted a Power 5 source as saying, “It’s gotten to a critical stage. I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that’s no fun.”
On Saturday the Mid-American Conference postponed all fall sports including football until the spring. The MAC became the first FBS league to cancel football. Earlier, UConn, which is an FBS football independent, canceled its season.
As each Power 5 conference plans to meet this week, there is speculation whether the other four would follow the lead of the first conference to call off the the football season.
The players are making their voices heard. A #WeWantToPlay movement over the weekend featured stars such as quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Justin Fields of Ohio State speaking out in support of football season to go on as scheduled.
“I don’t know about y’all, but we want to play,” said Lawrence, the acknowledged frontrunner for the 2020 Heisman Trophy.
“There’s been too much work put in,” Fields wrote.
Many players also used a #WeAreUnited hashtag in support of conducting a college football season safely and creating a college football players association in the power conferences.
In addition, the Penn State Football Parents Association issued a statement calling for the season to be carried out, saying it is satisfied with the COVID-19 testing protocols that have been put in place by the university and the Big Ten.
“The players want to play this season,” said the statement, written by Dianne Freiermuth, mother of Nittany Lions tight end Pat Freiermuth. “While risk can never be eliminated, Penn State has minimized the risk and the season can be played in a safe manner.
“While I respect the viewpoint of others who may feel differently about the upcoming season, I have full trust in the decisions made by our football coaches and staff.”
Temple plays in the American Athletic Conference, a non-Power 5 league, that is referred to as a Group of 5 conference. On Wednesday the league presidents and athletic directors met and there was a strong push to go forward. The AAC announced then that teams would play eight conference games and as many as four nonconference games.
In less than a week the landscape has changed. An AAC official had no comment on the current speculation of this season’s potential demise.