On a bye week, Penn State got a first taste of a tough road ahead

Happy Valley received a nice boost with summer temperatures this week. Penn State head coach James Franklin and his team also got a boost by virtue of being in the midst of a scheduled bye week.

Looking for another boost?

How about playing UMass (Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m.) as the next opponent immediately following the bye? On homecoming weekend, nonetheless, and against a nonconference opponent currently sitting on a 1-5 record.

But there’s a catch...

Franklin’s track record coming off of the bye week is less than ideal. His teams are 3-7 in those games and there are some ugly ones in recent memory. Coming to mind? How about a 41-17 loss at Michigan in 2022 coupled with an unforgettable nine-overtime, 20-18 loss at home to Illinois in 2021?

Franklin said after Wednesday’s practice that Penn State doesn’t have control over when its bye week falls on a yearly basis. Regardless of how it happened, UMass may be just what the doctor ordered as Penn State looks to finally break through to the level of the Big Ten and the nation’s gold standard.

“It’s good. And at the end of the day, we got to find a way to beat them,” Franklin told reporters in Penn State indoor practice facility. “Depending on where your program is at and what your goals and objectives are, you technically have to win them all now.”

Scheduling, and specifically quality of opponent, has been a recurring topic at Penn State this season as it has been with other highly ranked FBS teams. After traveling to Auburn a year ago and leaving with a blowout win, Franklin said he didn’t want to schedule SEC teams anymore. He and Penn State have leaned into easier nonconference slates this season with the likes of Delaware and UMass visiting Beaver Stadium.

“I think if you look at the model of teams that have been in the championship, teams that have been in the playoffs, teams that have won conference championships, I think there’s pretty good data and evidence on what’s the right thing to do,” Franklin said earlier this year. “[Also], nine [conference] games factors into that as well … I think at the end of the day, you’re trying to do what you think is right for your university and your program.”

Injury Report

Penn State left Saturday’s 41-13 win over Northwestern with a handful of notable injuries. Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III was listed as questionable before the game, but Franklin said he was essentially full-go before being stepped on mid-game.

“He looked good today, so we anticipate having him back,” Franklin of the No. 2 receiver earlier this week.

Running back Kaytron Allen left in the second quarter against Northwestern and did not return, but also practiced in full capacity on Wednesday. Starting left guard JB Nelson was carted off the sideline at Northwestern and was not seen at practice Wednesday. Franklin declined to comment on his status moving forward.

Wide receiver and special teams captain Malick Meiga has missed multiple games but continues to practice in some capacity and freshman defensive end Jameial Lyons, who has not been publicly cleared to burn his redshirt but has played in multiple games, was listed as out this past weekend and not seen at practice.

Nittany Lions left in the cold

The Big Ten released its conference schedules for the 2024-28 seasons on Thursday, and it woul appear Penn State has been handed no favors.

In the first year of a “Flex Protect XVIII” schedule model, the Nittany Lions are set to feel the brunt of an expanded conference that will include longtime Pac-12 staples USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington next fall. Under the format, all 18 Big Ten teams will play each conference opponent at least twice in a five-year cycle.

Since the dismantling of the Big Ten’s Legends and Leaders divisions in 2011, the fate of the Nittany Lions has typically been decided by two teams, Michigan and Ohio State.

In 2024, four marquee opponents stand in the way of Penn State — USC (away), Ohio State (home), UCLA (home) and Washington (home). This season, three of those four teams are currently ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll.

Different kind of ‘unrivaled’

As the lone Big Ten team without a protected rival in the Flex Protect XVIII model, the Nittany Lions won’t play Michigan until 2026. Next season will mark the first since 2012 without a matchup between the two programs.

Gone too is Penn State’s annual season-finale with Michigan State for the glamorous Land-Grant Trophy, as well, The two teams won’t meet until the Nittany Lions host the Spartans in 2027.

With the Big Ten’s westward expansion will come an increased amount of time on the road, which Penn State will feel greatly in 2024.

The Nittany Lions are set for trips to Minnesota, nearly 1,000 miles from State College, and USC, which is over 2,500 miles from town. Sprinkle in Midwest tours to Wisconsin and Purdue, and Penn State is in for a cross-country carousel next fall.

With a 12-team College Football Playoff looming, next season appeared to be an ideal one for the Nittany Lions to make a first appearance if not this fall.

Current starters such as quarterback Drew Allar, linebacker Abdul Carter and running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen will be seasoned juniors in 2024. But a more difficult strength of schedule could have implications if Penn State needs two losses or fewer to qualify for the playoff.

Here’s a look at the full five-year slate:

2024

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Ohio State, UCLA, Washington

Away: Minnesota, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin

2025

Home: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon

Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA

2026

Home: Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Washington

2027

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin

2028

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA

Away: Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC