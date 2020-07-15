Penn State’s athletic department reported Wednesday that of its 178 student-athletes who have been tested for COVID-19 through July 10, no one has tested positive, although the results of 31 tests were pending.
The report is the second regarding coronavirus testing since the student-athletes returned to campus starting June 8. Vice president of athletics Sandy Barbour said earlier this month that the department will make testing results public every two weeks.
Penn State football began the second phase of its preseason training on Monday, working out with coaches present for the first time.
Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said he is happy that the plan in place for athletes has resulted in all negative tests.
“I think it’s partly because of our plan, I think partly because of good fortune,” Franklin said this week on the Ross Tucker Football podcast. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to be because we have so many places that we’re coming back to State College from, but so far, so good with us.”