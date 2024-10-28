Penn State’s Drew Allar will be a ‘game-time’ decision against No. 4 Ohio State

After missing the second half against Wisconsin with an apparent leg injury, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar will be a “game-time” decision in the No. 3 Nittany Lion’s highly-anticipated matchup with No. 4 Ohio State, coach James Franklin said Monday.

“The reality is we’re going to have to have both guys ready,” Franklin said of Allar and backup Beau Pribula. “You could even make the argument [that] all three guys [will be] ready.”

Since securing the starting job in 2023, Allar has not missed a game. Pribula, a junior, is the backup quarterback. He took over against the Badgers and completed 11 of 13 passes, including the game-sealing touchdown.

Freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer, who hasn’t taken a snap, would back up Pribula.

So far this season, Allar has totaled 1,640 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He wore a brace on his left knee on the sideline during Saturday’s game.

There were early wrinkles against Wisconsin, but Pribula made tough throws and showed his mobility. He has thrown for three touchdowns and an interception this season, while adding 133 yards and a TD on the ground on 21 carries.

Franklin said that it’s “too early to tell” how Allar will go through the week. It may add complications to Saturday’s game plan, but the coach said he is comfortable with adjusting.

“A big reason in bringing [offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki] here, we do enough things and we have enough diversity within our playbook that we are able to focus on the strengths of the players that are in there,” Franklin said.