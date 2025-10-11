Drew Allar’s Penn State career comes to a close following season ending injury

Drew Allar will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury in Saturday’s loss, Penn State head coach James Franklin announced postgame, marking the end of the senior quarterback’s career with the Nittany Lions.

Allar, whose 137 passing yards in Saturday’s loss against Northwestern marked a season low, exited in the fourth quarter after taking a crushing hit on a third-down scramble. He walked gingerly off the field before being carted into the locker room.

“It sucks to get that news [about] a guy who has worked so hard all season to be the best person and best leader he can be,” T.J. Shanahan Jr. said. “I’ve got nothing but love for Drew.”

Allar totaled 7,402 passing yards, 73 total touchdowns and 13 interceptions across 45 games. His 63.2% career completion percentage is the best in Penn State history.

The two-year team captain led Penn State to the College Football Playoff semifinals last season. And despite NFL interest, he returned to Happy Valley for his senior year.

“Drew is an awesome leader … That’s my dog,” Durant said. “It is what it is, though. We’ve just got to keep pushing.”

Ethan Grunkemeyer will replace Allar as Penn State’s starting quarterback. In three appearances this season, the sophomore has completed eight of his 11 pass attempts for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Durant said he is confident in Grunkemeyer because he has been preparing like a starter all season. Shanahan agreed.

“I’ve got nothing but faith in ‘Grunk,” Shanahan said.

