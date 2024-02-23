Eli Manning’s fictional Penn State quarterback Chad Powers to become TV series

Apple TV+ turned Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso commercials into a hit television show. Now, Hulu is trying their hand, officially green-lighting a series led by Eli Manning’s Chad Powers character from Eli’s Places.

The Chad Powers character originally infiltrated a Penn State football walk-on tryout in 2022, posing as a freshman quarterback — but players and coaches were quick to realize something wasn’t right about him. The quarterback, of course, was the two-time Super Bowl-winner in a wig and fake mustache at 41 years old.

Eli will not be reprising his role in the new series. Instead, Glen Powell, from the 2018 film Set It Up, will be donning the mustache and stepping into Chad Powers’ cleats. The actor will also serve as co-creator and co-producer alongside Michael Waldron, creator of the television series, Loki. Eli and Peyton Manning will both serve as executive producers on the project.

“We’re both diehard college football fans,” Powell and Waldron wrote in a news release. “When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world. We’re excited to be part of this team, and can’t wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast.”

Advertisement

”The love for Chad Powers has surprised me in spectacular ways,” said Eli Manning in the release. “I played 16 years in the NFL, but now when I’m in a restaurant or walking through an airport, it’s not uncommon for fans to scream, ‘Hey Chad!’ I’m so excited to team up with my friends Glen Powell, Michael Waldron and Omaha Productions to continue to tell the Chad Powers story and see what he does next.”

» READ MORE: Eli Manning dresses as Chad Powers during undercover tryout at Penn State

Manning poked fun at Powell’s poor throwing ability on X after the show was officially announced.

It doesn’t appear that the new series will take place at Penn State, or in Pennsylvania at all, like the original prank. Here’s the pitch for the show, according to the release: “When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.”