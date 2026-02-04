Penn State’s Gavin McKenna, a top 2026 NHL draft prospect, charged with aggravated assault

Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL draft, was charged with aggravated assault and related crimes Wednesday, after assaulting someone over the weekend in State College, according to Pennsylvania Magisterial District Court documents.

The arrest, first reported by Onward State, reportedly stemmed from an incident at a bar after Penn State’s outdoor game against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

McKenna, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct for fighting, court records show.

The felony, which is defined as “attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference,” carries a 20-year maximum sentence in Pennsylvania. The misdemeanor carries a maximum of two years, and fines are also attached to each of the four counts.

The document states that McKenna is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Penn State officials acknowledged the arrest, telling The Inquirer, “We are aware that charges have been filed; however, as this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not have any further comment.”

McKenna’s adviser, Pat Brisson was not immediately available for comment.

The State College Police Department also had no immediate comment when contacted by The Inquirer. .

On Saturday, McKenna scored a goal and added two assists in the No. 6 Nittany Lions’ 5-4 overtime loss to the No. 2 Spartans. The incident, which Onward State cites as occurring on the 100 block of South Pugh Street, occurred after the game.

A native of Whitehorse, Yukon, McKenna is ranked No. 1 on the NHL’s 2026 Central Scouting list among North American skaters. After a new rule was passed granting Canadian Hockey League players NCAA eligibility this season, McKenna left the CHL this summer to play college hockey. The freshman, who is widely considered one of the biggest recruits to ever play college hockey, has 11 goals and 32 points in 24 games this season.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.