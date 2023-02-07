James Franklin looking for new leadership as Penn State shifts focus to 2023 season

James Franklin began Tuesday’s press conference by gushing about last week’s signing of 4-star offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh, the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder Franklin said will bring “position flexibility” as either a tackle or a guard next season.

The Penn State coach added that his staff has been impressed by Onoh’s athleticism on the basketball court for Dundalk High School, but that his football film also shows a “nasty streak.”

Early focus points for Franklin, he said, will be identifying leadership.

“I thought our leadership last year was as good as we’ve had in my 12 years as a head coach,” he said. Last year’s leaders, he added, were more obvious. This season, however, Franklin said his team needs to identify who the new crop of leaders will be.

For the wide receiver room, Franklin said he expects a “second wave” of receivers to potentially come available after spring ball. In the meantime, newcomer Malik McClain has already made an impact. McClain is a 6-4, 200-pound junior who transferred from Florida State. New wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, Franklin said, has already recognized McClain’s competitiveness and hard work.

For the defensive backfield, Storm Duck, the 6-foot, 200-pound transfer from North Carolina, adds a “business-like” approach, Franklin said. “Doesn’t say a whole lot,” Franklin said of Duck. “Is just kinda about his business. Was like that during the recruiting process with him. He’s been that way since he’s shown up on campus. Everybody’s been really impressed.”

Soon to be in the Super Bowl, Eagles running back Miles Sanders was praised by Franklin.

“We’re very proud of him,” Franklin said. “He’s done very well. Not just on the field and being an impact player for the Eagles but really how he’s represented himself off the field as well … he’s just been a phenomenal representative of Penn State and our football program and I’m not surprised with the type of year he’s having.”

Ultimately, Franklin believes there will be competition “across the board” at every position, but said his team will need both quarterbacks -- sophomore Drew Allar and redshirt freshman Beau Pribula -- to compete and show leadership.

“No one cares that they’re young,” he said. “They’re in that position and a big part of that position is leadership. For us, I don’t want them to go from 0 to 100. Just work into that role and take responsibility and have a plan and be intentional … but I think Drew and Beau are ready for that.”

Franklin hopes last season’s freshmen, including defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, who was named an ESPN.com true freshman All-American, can make an impact next season.

“We felt like it was a good class,” he said. “It ended up being as good as we thought, or maybe even a little bit better. A lot of those guys came in with a very mature approach and were willing to do what it took to play and play well.”