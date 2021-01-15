Penn State safety Lamont Wade announced on Twitter that he will declare for the 2021 NFL draft rather than take the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA for playing this past season.
Wade, who moved from cornerback to safety after his sophomore season, started all 22 games of his junior and senior years. In 2020, he tied for fifth on the team with 37 tackles and recovered two fumbles. He returned kickoffs late in the season and scored on a 100-yard return against Illinois.
Wade, of Clairton, Pa., was named third-team All-Big Ten in media voting.
He is the fifth Nittany Lions player to come out for this year’s draft, joining defensive ends Shaka Toney (Imhotep Charter) and Jayson Oweh, tight end Pat Freiermuth and offensive lineman Will Fries.