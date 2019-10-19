STATE COLLEGE, Pa. –– On Friday morning, Kirk Herbstreit stood at the top of Penn State’s HUB lawn –– the site of Saturday’s College GameDay –– and once again expressed his love for not just the ‘White Out’ game but also the Penn State fans.
Those Nittany Lions fans –– all decked from head-to-toe in white –– did not disappoint on Saturday morning as ESPN’s weekly college football pregame show broadcast from Happy Valley for the third straight year.
Thousands of fans packed the HUB lawn and brought plenty of energy throughout the three-hour show.
There were more than a few signs from fans that took shots at Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Penn State head coach James Franklin made an appearance on the set near the end of the second hour, and he, along with his two daughters, delivered the famous “grilled stickies” to Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and the rest of the GameDay crew.
But the highlight of the morning, as it typically is, was ESPN analyst Lee Corso’s “headgear” selection at the end of the show.
Corso has picked the Nittany Lions in each of the show’s previous two trips to Penn State, and he did so again, alongside guest picker Lara Spencer, a Good Morning America host and a Penn State alumna.
Spencer was a change of pace from the last two guest pickers at Penn State. Two years ago, it was former Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter, and a year ago it was comedian Keegan-Michael Key.