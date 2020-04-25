Penn State cornerback and former St. Joseph’s Prep star John Reid was selected Saturday by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the NFL Draft with the 141st pick.
The 5-foot-10, 187-pound Reid, who lives in Mount Laurel, had his best season at Penn State in 2019, two years after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He tied for the team lead with eight pass breakups and returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown.
Reid impressed at the NFL Combine with a 4.49-second clocking in the 40-yard dash and was timed at 3.97 seconds in the shuttle, the fastest of any participant.
Reid, who has an electrical engineering degree, is a student of the game. He spends long hours in the film room and constantly works on his game.
At Houston, Reid will play for coach Bill O’Brien, who was head coach at Penn State in 2012 and 2013. Reid committed to the Nittany Lions on Aug. 8, 2014.
Veteran ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said Reid was one of Penn State’s “best defensive players week-in and week-out. The consistency he showed was really impressive.
“He put it all together this year,” Kiper said on Saturday’s telecast. “He had a team-leading eight pass breakups and showed a real nose for the football. His ball skills are good, and I love the savvy he shows, the understanding of the position. He turns at the right time to break up the football.”
Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith called Reid “smarter than anybody out there.”
“John Reid is going to work extremely hard,” Smith said earlier this month. “Football is important to him. It’s how he wants to feed his family. John Reid is a great cover guy. This year, he worked tremendously on improving his tackling. As a junior, he struggled as a tackler, and this year he led our team in missed-tackle percentage, so he knows where his weaknesses are and where his strengths are.”