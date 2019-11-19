PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- As the clock hit zero, the players on the Rutgers and Ohio State sidelines headed to the middle of the field for the perfunctory postgame handshakes. But amid the mass of red and white uniforms, something out of the ordinary happened: a line formed for Buckeyes’ starting left guard, Jonah Jackson, who transferred from the Scarlet Knights after last season and has since excelled in his final year of eligibility in Columbus.