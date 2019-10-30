STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Penn State will be without one of its two starting defensive tackles when it takes on undefeated Minnesota on the road on Nov. 9. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said Tuesday that Antonio Shelton would be suspended for one game.
The redshirt junior was ejected during the Nittany Lions’ 28-7 win at Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing after he appeared to spit in the direction of a Spartans player during the fourth quarter.
Shelton apologized on Twitter for his actions after the game.
The Columbus, Ohio, native was one of three Nittany Lions to receive an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the game that Franklin described afterward as “emotional.”
“I’m not happy at all with any of those [penalties],” Franklin said Saturday. “We just had a very direct conversation in the locker room. I’m not going to make excuses, we’re going to own it all.”
“That’s not who we are and that’s not who we will be.”
The Nittany Lions have a bye this weekend. Sophomore PJ Mustipher will likely step into Shelton’s spot in the starting lineup next Saturday in Minneapolis. Franklin said that both Mustipher and Robert Windsor will receive more reps to make up for Shelton’s absence.
“We viewed [Mustipher] basically as a starter for us, anyway,” Franklin said. “We think Rob can handle more reps. We think PJ can handle more reps. I think that’s how it’ll play out -- you’ll see those guys play a little bit more reps.”
Mustipher has been the first defensive tackle off the bench all season long and has played alongside Windsor in every game.
The Maryland native had a standout performance on the road against Iowa a few weeks ago, registering seven tackles and forcing a key fumble in the second half.