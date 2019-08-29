How will the Nittany Lions’ schedule treat them this season?
Joe Juliano breaks it down, game-by-game.
Big Ten Network, WPHT-AM (1210): The Nittany Lions meet a Football Championship Subdivision opponent for the first time since 2011. While there are no pre-season games in college football, feel free to pretend that this game is in that category. WIN
Fox29, WPHT-AM (1210): The Bulls won a program record 10 games last season and played in their third-ever bowl game. They lost 14 starters but return their top two running backs who combined to rush for 1,858 yards and scored 27 touchdowns. WIN
6ABC, WPHT-AM (1210): The intrastate rivals play for the 100th – and maybe last? – time, ending the current four-year series. The Panthers, who actually reached the ACC championship game last season, would love nothing better than to have a W to go out on. WIN
FoxSports1, WPHT-AM (1210): The Terrapins, who have been outscored 104-6 the last two seasons by the Lions, will be fired up – national television, Big Ten opener, night game. They hope Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson can stabilize the quarterback position. WIN
ABC/ESPN/ESPN2, WPHT-AM (1210): Happy Valley gets its first live look at Boilermakers phenom Rondale Moore, who caught 114 passes last season as a freshman. They will put points on the board, providing a stern test for the Penn State defense. WIN
TBA, WPHT-AM (1210): Kinnick Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten, and the Lions escaped two years ago thanks to a walk-off touchdown pass. Nathan Stanley threw for 26 TDs a year ago, and the Iowa defense is traditionally tough. LOSS
TBA, WPHT-AM (1210): This “White Out” contest will be something to see. Former Penn State assistant Josh Gattis now calls the plays for the Wolverines, giving QB Shea Patterson a multitude of options out of the spread. But is an upset likely? Why not? WIN
TBA, WPHT-AM (1210): QB Brian Lewerke, a three-year starter, has defeated the Lions the last two seasons, though was injured in last year’s game. Led by defensive end Kenny Willikes, the Spartans defense always is tough against the run. LOSS
TBA, WPHT-AM (1210): The Nittany Lions visit Minneapolis for the first time since 2013. Projected starting quarterback Zack Annexstad suffered a foot injury in camp, sidelining him indefinitely. Tanner Morgan went 4-2 replacing an injured Annexstad last season. WIN
TBA, WPHT-AM (1210): The Hoosiers threw 58 passes in last season’s loss to Penn State, and junior Peyton Ramsey has his top receivers back. The Lions have averaged 38 points against Indiana the last four seasons, and are 21-1 in the series. WIN
TBA, WPHT-AM (1210): The Lions want to break their streak of two one-point losses to the Buckeyes. The other big story here is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who committed to James Franklin for the class of 2018 but pulled out to sign with Georgia before, that is, he transferred to the Buckeyes. LOSS
TBA, WPHT-AM (1210): Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash enters this season with a 7-29 career record in Piscataway, so this could be his last game on the Rutgers sideline, or it could be the focal point of an incredible comeback story. We’re tempted to go with “A.” WIN