Report: Penn State contemplating switch from Nike to Adidas as its official apparel sponsor

Since 1993, Nike has been the official apparel sponsor for Penn State. That 32-year relationship could be coming to an end.

According to a report from On3 Sports, Penn State is set to switch from the Nike brand to Adidas, pending approval from the school’s board of trustees. The Inside Zone, a substack that covers college football, also reported that the Nittany Lions will make the branding switch beginning in the 2026-27 school year and will be a 10-year deal.

Advertisement

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the university did not confirm the report, but did say the university is accepting proposals for future apparel partnerships.

“Penn State Athletics is conducting a Request for Proposal (RFP) for its future apparel partnership and evaluating various opportunities,” the program said in a statement to The Inquirer. “This process will enable Penn State Athletics to identify the best partner to support our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

The report comes a few weeks after the University of Tennessee made the switch, agreeing to a 10-year deal with Adidas, which will go into effect starting next season. In the statement of their switch, Tennessee hinted at “unprecedented” name, image, and likeness opportunities by recommitting to a partnership with Adidas.

Penn State partnered with Nike in 1993, the same year the program joined the Big Ten. Before that, the university had an apparel partnership with Russell Brand.

If Penn State makes the switch, it will become the fourth Big Ten school to be sponsored by Adidas, joining Washington, Rutgers, and Nebraska.