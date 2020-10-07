Only three positive results were returned out of 1,211 COVID-19 tests of Penn State athletes for the period of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, according to the weekly testing report released Wednesday by the university’s athletic department. Three test results were pending.
The department said the numbers includes the Big Ten’s daily antigen testing protocols for the football program, which began Sept. 30.
In last week’s report, 16 positive tests were found out of 987 tests administered, with nine results pending.
According to protocols established by the Penn State athletics medical staff, individuals with a positive test will be assigned to isolation for 10 days. Contact tracing procedures that have been implemented include a 14-day quarantine and testing for those who might have come in close contacts with positive individuals even if asymptomatic, the department said.