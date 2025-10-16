Penn State coaching search: Cross out Curt Cignetti who signed an eight-year extension with Indiana

At least one coaching candidate for Penn State’s open head position can be crossed off.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, who has No. 3 Indiana undefeated coming off a signature win over Oregon last weekend, signed a massive eight-year extension on Thursday that will make him the third-highest paid coach in college football, according to USA Today.

Cignetti is in his second season with the Hoosiers who made the College Football Playoff last year, and his name was circulated among the top candidates Penn State could consider hiring.

Advertisement

The 65-year-old coach’s new extension has a yearly salary of $11.6 million that will run through November 2033.

» READ MORE: Penn State coaching candidates: Four options to replace James Franklin, from Matt Rhule to Fran Brown

“We’ve accomplished a lot here in a short amount of time,” Cignetti said in a video released by the football program’s account, “but we still have a lot of work to do. I couldn’t be more proud to be a Hoosier and I plan on retiring as a Hoosier and the way that this state has embraced us and our success in football has meant more to me than anything else.

“I just wanted to get on-camera and let you know that Curt Cignetti’s going to work daily to make Indiana the best they can be.”

The Hoosiers will make the trip to Happy Valley on Nov. 8 to face Penn State and interim Terry Smith.

Rhule: Nebraska a ‘destination job’

Behind or ahead of Cignetti of the theoretical coaching candidates for Penn State is Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, who moved to State College in high school and was a walk-on for Penn State’s football team.

Earlier this week, when Nebraska’s third-year coach was asked about James Franklin’s firing, he said “[I’m] really sad to see Coach Franklin go,” and added: ”I love Penn State. I met my wife there. It’s my alma mater. I’ve been a fan since I was born. I was probably in a Penn State shirt when I was born. I love Pat Kraft."

But he also was adamant that he loved being at Nebraska, had great communication with athletic director Troy Dannen, and that he’s focused on “taking the steps we need to take to make us Big Ten champions and national champions.”

» READ MORE: James Franklin’s lasting impression, Temple’s progress, Villanova’s turnaround, and more college football talk

He seemed to pour more cold water on his interest in the Penn State job with his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that airs on ESPN, when the former NFL punter asked about the noise surrounding Rhule and the Nittany Lions’ opening.

“With my team, it’s just unbridled honesty. Tell them the truth. Tell them exactly the truth. And don’t BS them, because they’ll know,” Rhule said. “ … Having other schools maybe be interested in you is critical but I don’t do that during the season. I don’t mess around with that. I don’t play that. And at the same time, this is not a jumping off job. [Nebraska] is a destination job. This is one of the greatest places in the world.

“I have a great young team, the youngest team in the Big Ten. … I refuse to be distracted, but at the same time, when it’s your alma mater, you have to show it love and respect. I love Pat Kraft [but] they’ll find the right coach for them, whoever that is.”

Rhule’s Nebraska team will also make the trip to State College next month for a Nov. 22 matchup at Beaver Stadium.