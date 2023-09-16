Defense delivers as Penn State defeats Illinois, 30-13 in its Big Ten opener

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — No. 7 Penn State owes its defense a huge debt of gratitude as it consistently bailed out a struggling offense that dealt with drops, missed reads, and blocking all on a day quarterback Drew Allar found arguably his toughest as a starter to date.

Allar completed 16 of 33 pass attempts for 208 yards while runningbacks Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton each rushed for touchdowns. Defensively, Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) forced five turnovers all of which blended for a 30-7 defeat of Illinois on Saturday.

Allen, who led the Nittany Lions with 54 rushing yards, dragged two defenders into the end zone and celebrated with teammates after scoring Penn State’s first touchdown in four possessions, three of which were produced by turnovers on consecutive defensive drives.

Linebacker Dominic DeLuca forced his first career fumble before Abdul Carter and Daequan Hardy caught back-to-back interceptions off Illinois (1-2, 0-2) quarterback Luke Altymer. Alex Felkins nailed two field goals to cap off two ugly offensive possessions provided by the fumble and Carter’s first career interception. He later completed a third to send Penn State up, 16-7 at the half.

Getting on the board in bunches

Hardy’s interception came just one quarter into his first game appearance of the season and set up Allen’s touchdown to give Penn State a 13-0 lead. Defensive linemen Coziah Izzard and Amin Vanover also made their season debuts.

Tight end Tyler Warren caught his second touchdown of the year off a trick play passing touchdown from running back Trey Potts. Singleton’s 16-yard rushing score made it 30-7 Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter.

Cornerbacks Johnny Dixon and Cam Miller also picked off Altmyer, who completed 15 of 28 pass attempts for 163 yards before he was replaced by John Paddock in the fourth.

All-American defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton put on a clinic against the right side of Penn State’s offensive line. He tallied six tackles, two quarterback hurries and a blocked field goal.

For the Fighting Illini, running back Reggie Love III and wide receiver Malik Elzy each scored touchdowns.

Up next

Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium for its first Big Ten test at home — and against a ranked opponent in a primetime matchup against No. 25 Iowa (7:30 p.m., CBS3).