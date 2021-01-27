Offensive lineman Eric Wilson, an All-Ivy League player at Harvard during the 2019 season, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he has committed to Penn State as a graduate transfer.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Wilson, from Minneapolis, is the fifth player out of the NCAA transfer portal to choose the Nittany Lions since the end of the 2020 season.
Wilson, who did not play in 2020 after the Ivy League canceled the football season, had committed to Auburn in November but withdrew his commitment after the program’s head coaching change.
“A lot can happen in a few months, especially in 2020,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “Unexpected changes have led me to commit to Penn State where I will play for the Nittany Lions as a grad transfer next year. Looking forward to getting to Happy Valley.”
Wilson will finish the spring semester at Harvard and accept his degree before joining the Penn State program.
Wilson started 20 straight games during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Last October, he was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Award, given to the nation’s outstanding student-athlete in college football.