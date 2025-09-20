No. 2 Penn State will host ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ before Saturday’s conference opener against No. 6 Oregon

No. 2 Penn State’s matchup with No. 6 Oregon just got a lot more interesting.

In addition to the scores of fans who will flock to the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten opener next week, Happy Valley also will host ESPN’s College GameDay, with festivities all day ahead of the game next Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC10, Peacock).

Advertisement

According to Onward State, the set will be on the lawn in front of Old Main, where it was last year.

It’s the Nittany Lions’ first appearance since Nov. 2, 2024, when Penn State hosted Ohio State. The Buckeyes won, 20-13, but the game perhaps was more infamously remembered for the appearance of former Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Kelce, who took part in a field goal kicking challenge, got himself into a bit of hot water after he appeared to smash the phone of a fan while walking through a crowd.

The fan allegedly heckled Kelce with remarks about his brother, Travis, and his relationship with now-fiancée Taylor Swift. Kelce was not charged for the incident and the case was closed by University Park Police on Dec. 10.

As for Penn State, it’s looking to get back into the win column when featured on College GameDay. The Nittany Lions haven’t won since 2022, when they defeated then-No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Penn State (3-0) will look to avenge its loss to Oregon in last year’s Big Ten championship game. The Ducks won, 45-37, to claim the Big Ten title in their first season in the conference and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. The Ducks are 4-0 to start the season after a 41-7 rout of rival Oregon State on Saturday.

Penn State enjoyed a bye this week following nonconference wins over Nevada, Florida International, and Villanova.