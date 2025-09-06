No. 2 Penn State prevails, but shows there’s still work to be done in rout of Florida International

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Points were plentiful for No. 2 Penn State in its season-opening win over Nevada, but in a 34-0 win against Florida International on Saturday, the final score doesn’t convey that the Panthers posed a much different challenge.

For much of the first half, the Nittany Lions (2-0) and their usually accurate quarterback, Drew Allar, couldn’t find their form. Allar would end his day, completing 19 of his 33 pass attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns, but he finished the first half just 12 of 21, and ended the day with just a 58% completion percentage. A significant drop from his 85% mark against Nevada.

It wasn’t just Allar, though. The Nittany Lions’ offense squandered a pair of prime scoring opportunities in the second quarter when it started on FIU’s 37- and 45-yard lines, respectively, and tallied just three points on a Ryan Barker 41-yard field goal.

“I didn’t think [Drew] was in his normal rhythm,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said, postgame. “He had some throws he normally makes that he didn’t. We just couldn’t seem to get in rhythm on offense.”

Defensive domination

In Week 1, FIU’s offense dominated Bethune-Cookman, totaling 42 points and 456 yards of offense. That stat line looked a lot different on Saturday in State College.

The Nittany Lions held FIU scoreless, limiting the Panthers’ up-tempo attack to 290 yards.

Penn State defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. stole the show in the second quarter, intercepting a Keyone Jenkins’ screen-pass attempt. Ford’s pick marked the first time Penn State has had multiple defensive tackles tally an interception in the same season since 1990.

“I didn’t think I would be in a position to get an interception,” Ford said. “For a second, I was like, ‘Hey, I just got tackled.’ I [haven’t] been tackled in a long time.”

Ford is now tied with fellow defensive tackle Zane Durant for the team lead in interceptions.

Chaz Coleman showcased why Penn State coaches and players have raved about his skill. The standout freshman defensive end was all over the field, capping his performance with a fourth-quarter strip sack followed by a 39-yard return inside the 10-yard line.

Coleman finished with four tackles, including two for a loss, a strip sack, a pass breakup, and two quarterback hurries.

“You’re gonna see [Coleman] continue to take significant strides,” said Franklin. “He’s quick, he’s twitchy, he’s athletic. He’s 250 pounds and looks skinny. You’re just going to see him continue to get better.”

Ross runs wild

While a pair of Penn State transfer wide receivers made headlines in Week 1, Devonte Ross wasn’t one of them, tallying just one catch for 4 yards. But that changed Saturday, as the Troy transfer announced himself to Beaver Stadium in Randy Moss-like fashion.

The speedy receiver finished with three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Ross sped downfield in the third quarter and turned to find a lofted, yet slightly underthrown ball from Allar. But the Troy transfer was quick to adjust, as he slowed, leapt, and hauled in a 42-yard catch, leaping over an FIU defender in the process as Penn State took a 20-0 lead.

Run game returns to form

Earlier in the week, Franklin said he felt his team lacked explosiveness in the run game.

On Saturday, the duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns, with Allen highlighting the day with a 67-yard dash late in the fourth quarter to give the Nittany Lions a 27-0 advantage.

“It’s crazy for real. I’m still trying to live in the moment,” Allen said. Just trying to mimic the guys that were here. I still can’t describe [the feeling].”

Allen ran 16 times for 144 yards and a touchdown. Singleton carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards and a score.

A new tight end in town?

Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds finished with seven catches for 58 yards, both of which set career-highs. A few of those catches came in clutch spots, including a 9-yard snag on fourth-and-3 to keep the chains moving.

An impressive showing from the sophomore continued into the second half, securing three catches for 17 yards on Penn State’s first scoring drive of the third quarter.

Up next …

Penn State will play its third straight game of the season at Beaver Stadium when it welcomes Villanova next Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1).

