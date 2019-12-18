All 27 football players who committed to Penn State’s incoming class of 2020 have signed their national letters of intent with the program. The class is the largest since James Franklin became head coach in 2014.
A letter of intent from offensive lineman Olu Fashanu of Waldorf, Md., was the first to arrive at the Nittany Lions coaches’ “war room” for national signing day at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, and defensive end Coziah Izzard of Columbia, Md., wrapped up the group at 12:22 p.m.
Representing 12 states and Canada, the class consists of 25 incoming freshmen and two transfers from Lackawanna Community College in Scranton.
As of noon Wednesday, Penn State’s recruiting class was ranked 11th by ESPN.com, 12th by 247Sports and 13th by Rivals.
Franklin will comment on the new class at a news conference in Beaver Stadium later Wednesday afternoon.
Sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons earned another first-team All-American honor, this one coming from the American Football Coaches Association.
Pat Freiermuth, a sophomore tight end, was named a second-team All-American by the AFCA.
Parsons, the Lions’ leading tackler, also was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press, Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Bleacher Report and Pro Football Focus. He earned linebacker-of-the-year honors in the Big Ten.
Freiermuth, an all-Big Ten second-team selection, was the first Penn State tight end to make an All-American team since Mike Gesicki was a second-team choice in 2017.