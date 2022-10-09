Penn State is ranked 10th in the Associated Press college football poll as the Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) begin a crucial stretch of their season.

Fresh off a bye week, Penn State will visit fifth-ranked Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor (noon, Fox29). After the showdown with the Wolverines, the Lions will host Minnesota on Oct. 22 and No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 29.

Michigan (6-0, 3-0) rolled past Indiana, 31-10, on Saturday by scoring 21 straight points after halftime. Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 28 of 36 for 304 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for the winners.

Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in the poll from Alabama on Sunday after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3.

The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points to easily reclaim No. 1. They were just two points behind Alabama at No. 2 last week.

Georgia thumped Auburn, 42-10, on Saturday. The Tide, whose Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young was sidelined by injury, escaped an upset bid at home by Texas A&M.

Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2, receiving 20 first-place votes and 1,507 points.

There were two notable season debuts in the top 25: No. 24 Illinois is ranked for the first time since 2011 and James Madison is in the AP top 25 for the first time in its program history. The Dukes are playing their first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference in Division I college football’s highest level.

Clemson overtook Michigan and moved up to No. 4. Tennessee moved up to No. 6, which is the best ranking for the undefeated Volunteers since No. 5 early in the 2005 season. Tennessee stumbled to a 5-6 and unranked finish that year.

Southern California fell one spot to No. 7, and Oklahoma State, Mississippi, and Penn State held their places to round out the top 10.