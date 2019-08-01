The Penn State football team, which finished last season ranked 17th after a January loss in the Citrus Bowl to Kentucky, was ranked 14th in the preseason coaches poll released Thursday.
The Nittany Lions were one of seven Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25. Ohio State (No. 5) and Michigan (No. 7) were the only Big Ten squads in the top 10, while Wisconsin (17), Iowa (19), Michigan State (20), and Northwestern (25) also were ranked.
Clemson, the reigning NCAA champion, was ranked No. 1, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Oklahoma was fourth.
Penn State was a preseason top-10 team the last two seasons.