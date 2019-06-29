Penn State grew its list of committed players for the class of 2020 to 16 on Friday with pledges coming from a pair of defensive ends who announced their choices on Twitter.
Brandon Taylor of Lima (Ohio) High School took an official visit to Penn State last weekend after earlier visits to Michigan, Michigan State and Kentucky, according to reports. Rated three stars by both Rivals and 247Sports, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound strongside end is ranked 19th nationally at his position by Rivals and 24th by 247Sports.
Amin Vanover of St. Joseph’s Regional High School in Montvale, N.J., had narrowed his list to 10 teams, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State, Rivals said. Rivals ranked the 6-4, 250-pound end four stars and 12th among the nation’s strongside defensive ends, while 247Sports gave him a three-star rating and a No. 20 rank at his position.
The commitments by Taylor and Vanover gave the Nittany Lions eight pledges since June 21.