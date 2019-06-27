Enzo Jennings, a defensive back from Oak Park, Mich., announced Thursday on Twitter that he has given an oral commitment to Penn State.
Rated four stars by both 247Sports and Rivals, Jennings, who plays for Oak Park High School, is the 14th member of the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class of 2020, and the sixth in the last week.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Jennings, who made an official visit last weekend to Happy Valley, chose Penn State over Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Kentucky, reportedly his other three finalists. He also received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State.
Jennings was ranked as Michigan’s No. 3 prospect as well as the nation’s No. 7 athlete by 247Sports. Rivals ranked him as the nation’s No. 9 cornerback and No. 3 recruit in Michigan.
Since Friday, the Nittany Lions also have gained pledges from wide receiver Jaden Dottin of Suffield, Conn.; junior college defensive back Ji’Ayir Brown of Trenton; defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah of Harrisburg; defensive end Coziah Izzard of Hyattsville, Md.; and linebacker Tyler Elsdon of Frackville, Pa.