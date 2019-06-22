Penn State has received verbal commitments from a four-star wide receiver from Connecticut and a junior college defensive back from Trenton.
Wide receiver Jaden Dottin, who is 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, announced his commitment Friday on Twitter. Rated the third-best player in Connecticut by 247Sports, he caught 29 passes for 593 yards and six touchdowns last season for Suffield Academy. He also had offers from Michigan, Purdue, Duke, Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse.
Ji’Ayir Brown, a 6-foot, 205-pound defensive back who played last season at Lackawanna College in Scranton, also committed to Penn State on Friday, according to Rivals and 247Sports. He played in the same defensive backfield as Jaquan Brisker, who signed with Penn State in December.
The addition of the two players gives the Nittany Lions 11 players in their class of 2020.